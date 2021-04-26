Independent Bank (IBCP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.40 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $23.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

