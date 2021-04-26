Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $86.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.75.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $81.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,277,000 after purchasing an additional 113,071 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,385,000 after purchasing an additional 161,705 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

