Independent Research Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €28.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €28.00 ($32.94) target price from analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SZG. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.14 ($31.93).

Shares of Salzgitter stock traded up €1.10 ($1.29) on Monday, reaching €27.38 ($32.21). The stock had a trading volume of 360,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.34. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a fifty-two week high of €28.60 ($33.65).

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

