InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $22.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $453.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63 and a beta of 0.92. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $24.71 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.

In other news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $205,809.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,065,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in InfuSystem by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 963,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,089,000 after acquiring an additional 228,077 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $1,776,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 68,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in InfuSystem during the 4th quarter worth $1,277,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

