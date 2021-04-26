Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 417 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $255.85 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.