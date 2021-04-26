Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 468 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $126.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average of $112.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $126.52. The firm has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.72.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

