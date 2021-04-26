Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 187,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,807,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $290.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.13 and a 200 day moving average of $277.18. The company has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.23 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

