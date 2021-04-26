Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UGI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,718,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,315,000 after acquiring an additional 71,413 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,619,000 after buying an additional 236,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in UGI by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after buying an additional 313,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $83,362,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in UGI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,022,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,721,000 after buying an additional 39,322 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UGI opened at $44.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

