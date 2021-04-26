Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 227.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $182,458,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,985,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,730,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,530,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,099,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.35 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $51.51.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.