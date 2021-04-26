Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $435.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

