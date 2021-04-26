Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 147.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inhibrx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of INBX stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.80. 867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,055. Inhibrx has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,709 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $1,754,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

