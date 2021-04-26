Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on INGXF. CIBC reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of INGXF traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.86 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

