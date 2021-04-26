Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $10.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.39. Innoviz Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,594,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizPro, a solid state LiDAR that offers performance and value for automotive and other applications. It also manufactures InnovizOne, an automotive- grade LiDAR sensor that provides 3D sensing for Level 3-Level 5 autonomous driving.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.