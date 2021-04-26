Insider Buying: Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Insider Acquires A$252,274.70 in Stock

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) insider Christopher Richards acquired 296,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$252,274.70 ($180,196.21).

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.32.

Get Apiam Animal Health alerts:

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.012 dividend. This is a positive change from Apiam Animal Health’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Apiam Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

About Apiam Animal Health

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. It operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. The company engages in the veterinary wholesale, warehousing, logistics, and other ancillary activities.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Apiam Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apiam Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.