Insider Buying: Bill Identity Limited (ASX:BID) Insider Buys 28,956 Shares of Stock

Bill Identity Limited (ASX:BID) insider Peter Tonagh bought 28,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.69 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$19,979.64 ($14,271.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Get Bill Identity alerts:

About Bill Identity

Bill Identity Limited, a technology company, provides utility bill expense management solutions in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company's cloud-based platform simplifies the complex utility bill management process by using automation and enables organizations to have complete control over their utility spend.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Bill Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.