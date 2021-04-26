Insider Buying: Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Purchases 8,104 Shares of Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) insider Paul Christopher Swinney purchased 8,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 573 ($7.49) per share, for a total transaction of £46,435.92 ($60,668.83).

Paul Christopher Swinney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tristel alerts:

On Tuesday, April 6th, Paul Christopher Swinney purchased 2,006 shares of Tristel stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 633 ($8.27) per share, for a total transaction of £12,697.98 ($16,589.99).

On Thursday, April 1st, Paul Christopher Swinney sold 2,006 shares of Tristel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23), for a total transaction of £12,637.80 ($16,511.37).

On Monday, March 1st, Paul Christopher Swinney sold 117,866 shares of Tristel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £660,049.60 ($862,359.03).

Shares of TSTL traded down GBX 107 ($1.40) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 563 ($7.36). 1,093,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,267. The stock has a market cap of £264.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45. Tristel plc has a 1-year low of GBX 328 ($4.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 798 ($10.43). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 630.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 567.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.