Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $3,639,918.93 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,557 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.49, for a total value of $3,639,918.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $278.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.83 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.21. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $71.56 and a 12 month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Carvana by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carvana by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.