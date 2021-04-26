Insider Selling: Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) EVP Sells 1,465 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) EVP Keith N. Soucie sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $48,960.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,485.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 305.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

