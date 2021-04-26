Insider Selling: Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Sells $188,600.00 in Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vijay Bhasin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of Essent Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $51.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Essent Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Essent Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Essent Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,528,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $98,694,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

