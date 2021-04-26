Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,851,706.71 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 63,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $1,851,706.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,706.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE LEVI opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -123.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $29.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,703,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

