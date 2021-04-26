Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.79, for a total transaction of $300,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,286.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.85, for a total transaction of $303,850.00.

MongoDB stock traded up $14.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $321.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,435. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.61 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.59 and its 200-day moving average is $318.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MongoDB by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in MongoDB by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.06.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

