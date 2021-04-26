Insider Selling: Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $191,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $191,370.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $196,290.00.

On Friday, March 26th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $131,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $578,080.00.

On Monday, March 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $206,460.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $338,750.00.

On Monday, March 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $338,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $324,200.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $450,940.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.42. 3,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average is $51.56. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

