Insperity (NSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Insperity to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Insperity has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.37-1.72 EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 3.27-4.20 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. On average, analysts expect Insperity to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Insperity stock opened at $87.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

NSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $262,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,919 shares of company stock worth $1,306,485 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

