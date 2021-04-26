International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 50,908 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 100.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,908 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,964,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,479,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.