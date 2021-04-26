International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 107.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in RH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get RH alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.67.

NYSE:RH opened at $687.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $551.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. RH has a 1-year low of $125.22 and a 1-year high of $689.85.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.