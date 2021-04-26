International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 973 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 136.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of VFC opened at $88.38 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.08 and its 200-day moving average is $81.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of -679.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.