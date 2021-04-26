International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $118,000 Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VER. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,303,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,427 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,854,000 after acquiring an additional 880,140 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,864,000 after acquiring an additional 733,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 6,347.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 428,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 421,626 shares in the last quarter.

VER has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

VER stock opened at $41.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $42.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 53.31%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

