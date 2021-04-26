International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 21,499 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 100.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR opened at $115.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

