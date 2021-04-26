International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,738 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 110.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $24.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

