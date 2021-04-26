International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,933 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $142.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $144.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

