International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines stock opened at $142.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $144.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

