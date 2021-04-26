Intersect Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

RBC opened at $148.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.