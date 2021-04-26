Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ISP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €2.33 ($2.74).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.