Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,068,000 after purchasing an additional 146,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $340.52. 865,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,073,645. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $211.12 and a 52-week high of $342.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

