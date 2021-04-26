Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.9% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $340.59. 1,236,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,073,645. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $211.12 and a 52 week high of $342.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

