Investec Group (LON:INVP) Hits New 12-Month High at $263.00

Investec Group (LON:INVP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 263 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 258.80 ($3.38), with a volume of 24824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.50 ($3.42).

The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 226.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 196.23.

About Investec Group (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

