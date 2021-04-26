Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Spectris (SEPJF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spectris (OTCMKTS: SEPJF):

4/23/2021 – Spectris had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/23/2021 – Spectris had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/20/2021 – Spectris had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/16/2021 – Spectris had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/3/2021 – Spectris had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/26/2021 – Spectris had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/26/2021 – Spectris had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SEPJF opened at $45.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. Spectris plc has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

