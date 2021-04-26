Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 18,990 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,810% compared to the average volume of 994 call options.

In related news, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $138,597.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 487,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,276.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,111,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,024,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,069 shares of company stock worth $1,486,957 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSPR. Roth Capital upped their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Casper Sleep stock traded up $1.91 on Monday, reaching $8.95. 15,748,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,986. The stock has a market cap of $362.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.84. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

