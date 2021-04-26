Invitation Homes (INVH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Invitation Homes to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Invitation Homes has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.09-1.19 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. On average, analysts expect Invitation Homes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:INVH opened at $33.94 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

