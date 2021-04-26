iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.26. 7,098,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.88.

