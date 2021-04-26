iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 212.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386,957 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $28,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $98,967,000. Model Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,330,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,620,000 after purchasing an additional 415,484 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,380,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after purchasing an additional 245,729 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 453,257 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76.

