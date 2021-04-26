iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 143.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.70 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average of $109.65.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

