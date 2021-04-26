iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Arden Trust Co’s 9th Largest Position

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,260 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.4% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.12. 855,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,800,672. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.