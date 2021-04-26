iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $261.49. 36,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,308. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.16. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.40 and a twelve month high of $261.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

