iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is James Investment Research Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $22,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,484 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after buying an additional 645,551 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,438,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,211,000 after acquiring an additional 521,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.13. 7,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,295. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.33 and a 200-day moving average of $137.89. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

