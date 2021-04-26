iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of IWN opened at $162.22 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $170.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

