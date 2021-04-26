iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,449. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

