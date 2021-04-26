iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

SUB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.93. 10,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,670. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.05 and a 1-year high of $108.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.92.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

