iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $131.52 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.00.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.