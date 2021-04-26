iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 252,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $27,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

